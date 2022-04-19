Moto G52 with 90Hz OLED Display Confirmed to Launch in India Next Week

Motorola recently introduced the affordable Moto G22 in India and now it’s time for another Moto G-series phone’s arrival in the country. The company has today confirmed that it will launch the Moto G52 in India on April 25. The phone initially made its debut in Europe just last week. Read on to know more details.

Moto G52 Coming to India on April 25

The company recently took to Twitter to confirm the Moto G52 launch date. Apart from showcasing the Moto G52’s design, the company has also included a link to the device’s microsite on Flipkart. Amplify your style and make the world #GoWow! Launching on 25th April on @Flipkart https://t.co/RaskDMvu7L pic.twitter.com/6T3VNh14HH— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 18, 2022

The dedicated page on Flipkart confirms that the Moto G52 will come with a Full HD+ pOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is touted to come with the “best the OLED display technology.” The Moto G52 also boasts a durable design and claims to be India’s slimmest and lightest smartphone with a thickness of 7.9mm. That said, it still is thicker than the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, which has a thickness of 6.8mm.

The smartphone will come in black and white colorways. It will feature a punch-hole display on the front and an elongated pill-shaped rear camera hump for three sensors.

As for the specs, it is most likely to be the same as its global variant. Hence, expect a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, near-stock Android 12, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, an IP52 rating, and more are all part of the deal.

The Motorola Moto G52 price in India still remains unknown. But a recent report expects it to start at around Rs 20,000, thus, rivaling the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the Realme 9 SE, and more in this price segment. Stay tuned to get all the updates regarding the upcoming Motorola G-series phone in India.