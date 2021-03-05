Last month, Motorola launched the earlier leaked Moto G30 and Moto G10 in the global market. Today, the company has officially announced that it’s bringing the Moto G30 and an upgraded version of Moto G10, dubbed the Moto G10 Power, in India next week. The two new Motorola devices will launch in India on 9th March.

The upcoming Moto smartphones, Moto G10 Power and the Moto G30, will be Flipkart exclusives. There is, however, no information on the price of the devices, as of now.

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30: Key Specs

So, with the question of price and availability out of the way, let us take a look at some of the key specs of the devices, shall we?

Moto G30

The Moto G30 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. There is a teardrop-notch at the front to house the 13MP selfie camera.

Speaking of the camera, the G30 will feature a quad-camera array with a primary 64MP sensor. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits onboard.

The Moto G30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Plus, it will support storage expansion via a microSD card.

To power all these components, there will be a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbo Charging inside. The device can be charged via the USB-C port at the bottom. Plus, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard as well.

Moto G10 Power

Coming to the Moto G10 Power, it will be pretty similar to the already-launched Moto G10. There will be a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 resolution. It will be powered by the same Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with the same 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage as the Moto G10.

The difference, however, will be in the battery capacity of the device. Instead of the 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support in the Moto G10, Moto G10 Power will likely pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging. And that is the sole reason for the device to earn the “Power” moniker in India.

So, these are the key specs of the two new Motorola devices launching in India on March 9. You can check out the official announcement by Motorola on Flipkart from right here.