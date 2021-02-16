Ahead of the Moto E7 Power launch in India, the Lenovo-backed company has taken the wraps off two long-rumored G-series smartphones in Europe. The Moto G10 and Moto G30 have launched today (via GSMArena) with 720p+ screens, budget-centric Snapdragon chipsets, up to 64MP quad-cameras, and massive 5,000mAh batteries under the hood.

Moto G30

The entire specs sheet of the Moto G30 leaked online earlier last week. And now, it has gone official in Europe, starting at $179.99 euros (~Rs. 15,900).

Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. You have a waterdrop notch with a 13MP selfie camera at the top and a thick bottom bezel. The display boasts a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution, which is disappointing at this price point. Motorola should at least offer a 1080p display.

As for the rear, you have a rectangular quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor housed in the Moto logo. The camera system is led by a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 118-degree FOV, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Moto G30 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage (expandable via a microSD card). The device runs stock Android 11 with some Moto features and customizations on top. The Moto G30 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbo charging support via the USB Type-C port at the bottom, You also have a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

Moto G10

The Moto G10 is a successor to last year’s Moto G9 and priced starting at 149.99 euros (~Rs. 13,250). It features the same design and dimensions as the aforesaid Moto G30. You have the same 6.5-inch HD+ display on the front (but locked at 60Hz refresh rate), quad-cameras (with a minor downgrade) and a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Moto G10 includes a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor as opposed to the 64MP sensor on the G30. The rest of the three sensors – 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth – are the same here. The selfie camera is also downgraded from 13MP to 8MP on this device.

Under the hood, the Moto G10 is powered by the entry-level Snapdragon 460 chipset. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage (expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card). The device also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery but with slower 10W charging.

Both the Moto G10 and G30 boast a water repellent design and have IP52 water and dust resistance rating. There is currently no official announcement for when the Moto G10 and G30 will make their way to India. So, stay tuned for more updates.