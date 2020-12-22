Google officially rolled out the Android 11 update to Pixel devices in September. Third-party OEMs, like Realme, Samsung, and OnePlus have since followed suit. They made the latest update available on their flagship devices while offering an update schedule to eager users. Motorola is the latest to join the fray and has announced which of its smartphones will get the Android 11 update.

In an official blog post, Motorola revealed that more than 20 smartphones in its portfolio will get the Android 11 update. The Motorola Razr foldables, flagship Edge-series, and the budget One-series will have access to the latest flavor of Android. The company further says that all of the key Android 11 features, including chat bubbles, privacy upgrades, conversations view in notifications, and more will be accessible to you.

Motorola Phones That Will Get Android 11 Update

If you’re wondering whether your Moto smartphone will get the Android 11 update or not, check out the official list of models eligible for the update:

Motorola razr 5G

Motorola razr 2019

Motorola edge

Motorola edge+

Motorola one 5G

Motorola one action

Motorola one fusion

Motorola one fusion+

Motorola one hyper

Motorola one vision

moto g 5G

moto g 5G plus

moto g fast

moto g power

moto g pro

moto g stylus

moto g9

moto g9 play

moto g9 plus

moto g9 power

moto g8

moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

While Motorola has released a list of devices that will get the Android 11 update, the Lenovo-backed phone maker did not share a rollout timeline. It is currently unknown when each of the aforesaid models will receive the update. The company simply adds that the update rollout will be “starting in the coming months,” as per the blog post.

Motorola has also set up a dedicated portal to allow users to check when their device is set to receive the Android 11 update. We hope the company kicks-off the rollout sooner rather than later, making the latest features available to all of the aforesaid devices.