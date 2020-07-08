Motorola returned to making premium flagship phones earlier this year. It launched the Moto Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, and 108MP triple camera at $1,000 in the US. The Lenovo-backed giant is now looking to make 5G smartphones accessible to a wider audience with the debut of the Moto G 5G Plus. This is the first Moto G series phone to launch with 5G support and comes equipped with the Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad-camera, and fast-charging support.

Moto G 5G Plus: Specs and Features

The smartphone features a huge 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio (the standard for most Moto phones) and a 2520 x 1080 resolution. You will also love that Moto G 5G Plus boasts a 90Hz refresh rate to offer a smooth user experience. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The fingerprint sensor isn’t housed inside the Moto branding on the rear panel but instead, it sits on the side and doubles as the power button.

The dual-camera punch-hole camera on the front is a first for Motorola. The device includes a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor at the top left (in separate punch-holes) for your selfie needs. This camera setup is similar to the one found aboard the Realme X3 that launched earlier last month.

Under the hood, Moto G 5G Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset that will also be found aboard the upcoming OnePlus Nord. This chipset brings 5G support, along with Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11ac, and NFC as wireless connectivity options. You will also find up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage onboard. Moto G 5G Plus runs almost stock Android 10 with some Moto customizations to elevate the experience.

Moto G 5G Plus includes a square quad-camera system on the rear. It is helmed by a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV, a 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. The device supports up to [email protected] video recording, Night mode, and several other camera features.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is slowly becoming a standard across price brackets. You also get 20W TurboPower fast-charging support in tow, which is great.

Price and Availability

Moto G 5G Plus has been priced at 349 euros (~ Rs. 29,499) for the 4GB+64GB base variant whereas the higher-end 6GB+128GB variant will retail at 399 euros (~Rs. 33,699) in Europe. It comes in a single Surfing Blue color variant and goes on sale starting from 8th July. Motorola will bring this affordable 5G device to more markets, including UAE and Saudi Arabia, in the coming months.