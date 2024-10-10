Minecraft Might Soon Let You Keep Your Items Even After You Die In-Game

Gone are the days when you used to hop around in Minecraft, only to die and lose all your items. Well, thanks to Mojang, players like me who keep dying in Easy and Peaceful difficulties can recover from these situations. In the latest Minecraft Beta & Preview patch, Mojang is testing a Keep Inventory feature. This will help Minecraft players keep all inventory items even after death. Let’s talk about that.

Keep Your Items Even After Death

The newest and arguably one of the biggest changes was announced in the Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.21.50.20 patch notes. From now, players in Minecraft’s easy and peaceful modes will no longer lose items after death. It turns out that Mojang is bringing this huge change to test and adapt the game’s difficulty levels.

This means that regardless of their state in-game, players who die in the above modes get to keep their blocks, weapons, items, and even the experience points. As you can expect, this will revamp both difficulties and make things easier for new players.

Not dropping items on death has been a much-requested feature. Finally seeing it happen, fans on the forum have showered only positive reactions. However, some players have suggested keeping the classic experience as a toggle settings option.

The preview build will also let you keep your enchantment levels, even if you die. Furthermore, if you are on the easier difficulty levels, your achievements will still be active even if you Keep Inventory. This will ensure you aren’t considered a cheater for keeping all your items after death.

Minecraft Beta & Preview Patch Notes

Apart from this important difficulty change, we also see multiple changes in the latest preview. In the new patch, we finally have the Minecraft Winter Drop. With this, Mojang has added the Pale Garden Biome, Pale Oak tree, Pale Moss block, Pale Moss carpet, Pale Hanging Moss, and Pale Oak wood set.

Along with the trees and biomes, we also see the upcoming terrifying mob in this Minecraft preview build. The Creaking mob, Creaking Spawn Egg, and Creaking Heart block are now added to the preview with the new patch in Minecraft. You will also find the new ambient sound system in the Minecraft Pale Garden. The preview also quashes multiple bugs.

Mojang has also said that they will track feedback from the Minecraft Beta & Preview patch while giving players the keep inventory option. Are you a Minecraft player who loves playing on easier difficulty and still dies, just like me? Well, we will at least keep our bread and ravel further with this new Keep Inventory feature in Minecraft now.