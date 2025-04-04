Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.21.80.25 Finally Brings Vibrant Visuals, Happy Ghast, Ghastling and More

We had a two-week-long wait since Minecraft Live revealed the upcoming update. Well, you can finally play the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 preview, which introduces ‘happy ghasts’ and related content like dried ghast blocks, baby ghastlings, and a ghast-riding harness. Beyond these new creatures and items, the update also features ‘Vibrant Visuals,’ a consequential graphical change in the game’s history. With that said, let us dive into the full Minecraft 1.21.80.25 preview update notes.

Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25 Brings Vibrant Visuals

The Vibrant Visuals is a toggle option in the Experimental tab in the Create New World or Edit World screens. Once you have it enabled, Vibrant Visuals will be showing as an option in the in-game Video Settings Graphics Mode dropdown. You can select this option alongside the other existing rendering modes. As expected, Vibrant Visuals brings a next-gen-like experience to Minecraft.

You will have two presets from “Favor Visuals” and “Favor Performance“. To manually adjust the Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25, expand “Vibrant Visuals Options”.

Currently, Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25 works on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC. Here is a list of specifications you will need to run the game on Android, iOS, and PC:

Android: Adreno 640, Mali-G68, Mali-G77, or Xclipse 530 or higher

iOS: A12 or M1 or higher

PC: Running Minecraft on DX12

Moreover, the Split-Screen mode will not work with Vibrant Visuals. If multiple players are joined locally, the game will automatically switch to Fancy or Simple rendering. Although the marketplace Add-Ons, Skins, and Persona items will work with Vibrant Visuals, Worlds and Texture Packs are not compatible with the new mode at this time.

Ghasts Are Here in Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25

Ghast Blocks

The update finally brings the cute flying blocks. The game has brought the Dried Ghast Block, found in Nether Fossils or crafted from bone blocks and ghast tears. When waterlogged, it progresses through three stages over 20 minutes, emitting sounds and particles, ultimately spawning a Ghastling. Mining or removing water resets its state.

Ghastlings

Ghastlings, young Happy Ghasts, spawn from fully waterlogged Dried Ghast Blocks and follow players or passive mobs within 16 blocks. If no target is present, they idle near their spawn point. They can be tempted and fed with snowballs, and mature into Happy Ghasts after 20 minutes (faster with snowballs).

Happy Ghasts

Happy Ghasts are flying mounts for up to four players, controlled by the first rider. They are equipped with a harness and tempted by snowballs (harness tempting requires no harness). They do not panic when damaged, regenerate health (faster in rain/snow or at cloud level), and have a known health issue (currently 40, should be 20).

When mounted, the Happy Ghast’s goggles lower and align with cardinal directions. Dismounting players causes it to descend before roaming. They idle within 64 blocks of their home, or 32 blocks when harnessed, and stay near blocks. They cannot enter boats. The update also includes an updated Ghast texture.

A Ghast Harness Item Is Also Here

The new harness item allows players to ride Happy Ghasts, accommodating up to four riders simultaneously. Crafted from three leather, two glass blocks, and a wool block, the harness inherits the wool’s color and can be re-dyed. It exclusively works on Happy Ghasts and can be removed with shears, but only when the Ghast is unmounted.

Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25 Other Changes

Besides the highlight changes above, the Minecraft Preview brings a lot of other changes. These are:

Cameras : The smoothing transition between moving targets is improved when the “Experimental Creator Camera Features” toggle is enabled.

: Experiments : Introduced the “Custom Components V2” experimental feature.

: Graphical : Implemented a new lighting model for clouds within the “Deferred Technical Preview,” with non-configurable lighting parameters. Extended the cloud rendering distance in the “Deferred Technical Preview.”

Added pixelated reflections to the “Deferred Technical Preview,” causing reflections to align with texture texel grids.

: Character Creator : Resolved an issue where custom skins displayed an incorrectly sized player model (MCPE-189739).

: Blocks : Standardized the random offset range and values for flowers to match Java Edition. Aligned the random offset range and values for Bamboo, Hanging Roots, Mangrove Propagule, and Nether Sprouts with Java Edition. Standardized the random offset range and values for Coral Fans and Coral Plants with Java Edition. Aligned the random offset range and values for double tall plants (e.g., sunflowers) with Java Edition. Standardized the random offset range and values for Pointed Dripstone, Tall Grass, and Dry Grass with Java Edition.

: Editor : Enabled saving structure field edits directly from within the structure panel.

: Gameplay : Corrected a bug allowing players to sprint faster than swim in water.

: General : Enabled the “Filter Profanity” toggle on PlayStation platforms.

: Mobs : Fixed an issue where farmer villagers would occasionally become stuck while harvesting crops (MCPE-166344).

: Music : Resolved a bug preventing credits music from playing when accessed via the settings menu during a paused game (MCPE-190625).

: Recipes : Corrected a bug where players could craft unknown recipes despite the “dolimitedcrafting” gamerule being active (MCPE-186699).

:

These are all the new features introduced in the latest Minecraft Preview 1.21.80.25. What do you think about the new Vibrant Visuals? Let us know in the comments below!