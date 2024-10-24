Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.21.50.25 Adds Two New Pale Garden Blocks

Ever since we got a taste of the new Minecraft Pale Garden biome and the Creaking, excitement has been high about the full Minecraft Winter Drop. Earlier, we had our taste of keeping our items even after death with the latest Beta update. Well, there’s even more this time around as the latest Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.21.50.25 patch notes have added two spanking new blocks to the pale garden.

New Resin Block Ties into the Creaking Heart

The latest block to be added to the game is Resin, a new block that has many variants. The Resin Clumps are dropped by the Creaking Heart when destroyed and can be placed around the Creaking when you attack it. The clumps will be used to craft resin itself and can be used as bricks for the Minecraft Furnace and even to trim armor.

You will further be able to use Resin bricks in a set to get various blocks like bricks, stairs, walls, slabs, and a Chiseled Resin Brick block. Blocks of Resin can even be made into a Creaking Heart when combined with two Pale Logs. Players will be able to find Resin and Resin clumps in the Woodland Mansion chests.

Minecraft Eyeblossoms Come with Extra Bloom

The second block in the Minecraft Preview are new flowers called Eyeblossoms. Existing in two variants including open and closed, the blossoms will open up during the night and close during day. What’s more, is that the new flowers will even communicate with each other when planted on the ground. Image Courtesy: Mojang/Minecraft

The open Eyeblossoms flower will glow during the night thereby adding a pale orange glow to the garden biome. Making Suspicious Stew with the flowers will give a Blindness or Nausea effect depending on the type you use.

You can even get Gray or Orange Minecraft color dye from the flowers. Players can find the new Eyeblossoms flowers by bonemealing the grass in the pale garden biome.

Besides the two new blocks above, the new Minecraft 1.21.50.25 Preview also adds many other changes including adjusting the pale garden sky’s color, Creaking Heart drop experience, increasing Creaking attack damage, and more.

That said, what do you think about the new blocks added to the game? Let us know in the comments below!