Minecraft 25W02A Snapshot Adds a Ton of New Features: Here’s What’s New

Mojang has kicked off Minecraft 2025 with an exciting new Snapshot, adding more depth and detail to the game. You can now check out two unique Pig variants that spawn in specific locations depending on the climate. There’s a new flower that adds to the game’s flora, along with the falling leaves animation now made available for other tree types. Having said that, let’s dive deep in these updates and explore all the latest changes added in the latest Minecraft Snapshot.

Minecraft Snapshot 25W02A: All New Features

1. New Pig Variants

With the latest Snapshot in Minecraft, there are two new pig variants. One spawns in hot and humid regions, while the other spawns in relatively colder regions. While the ones that spawn in the temperate zones are the usual pink ones that we are familiar with. Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

The Warm Pig has got a rusty orange-brown texture, while the Cold Pigs have got a furry beige-colored texture. The warm regions consist of the Savanna, Jungles, and Badlands, whereas the cold regions consist of the Taiga and Windswept Hills and Forests. A unique fact about these pigs is that when you breed two different variants, the baby pig will be randomly chosen depending on the biome it is present.

2. Wildflowers and Leaf Litter

The Wildflowers are the latest type of flowers added to the game that resemble the cherry blossom petals. These are yellow and white in color and generated in the Birch Forests and the Meadows. Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Similar to the Cherry Blossom petals, you can place the Wildflowers on the grass blocks, and each block can occupy up to four Wildflowers. Furthermore, you may use bonemeal to increase the count of flowers, but they will break as soon as the block has four of them. Lastly, you can use a Wildflower to get a yellow dye.

In addition to the flowers, we have the Leaf Litter, most commonly found in Forests, Dark Forests, and Badlands. These litters have a similar arrangement on the grass, like the cherry blossom petals and Wildflowers. Moreover, you may use them as fuel in the Furnace, which is an exciting new addition.

3. Falling Leaves

In the last update, The Garden Awakens, we were introduced to the animation of falling leaves, but it was restricted to the Pale Garden Biome. In snapshot 25W02A, you can now experience the same animation with other trees of the Overworld as well. Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Moreover, each tree with unique leaf shades will produce a different colored leaf falling animation. However, there is one aspect that Mojang could work on in this animation. All the trees in the game have the same texture of leaves falling from them. Since the leaves have a unique look for all the trees, why leave this opportunity for the leaf-falling animation as well?

4. Pale Garden Changes

Previously, we used to have really compact zones for the Pale Garden biomes and they were only restricted to the Dark Forests. Mojang heard from the community and thus introduced this change into the game. Now, the Pale Garden occupies a bit more space in the Dark Forests and occurs more frequently. Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Moreover, there is also a chance for the Pale Garden biome to spawn around the Woodland Mansions. Now, you can put a nametag on the Creaking so that it does not despawn when sunlight falls in the biome.

Finally, if the Creaking Heart is placed between the Pale Oak Logs, it gets activated; however, during the day, the heart will remain dormant. This dormant heart has a new color shade lying between the activated and the deactivated one.

5. New Lodestone Recipe

The Lodestone was quite difficult to make due to the requirement of Netherite. However, Mojang has changed this recipe in the latest Snapshot, and the new one doesn’t require any Netherite to craft it. Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

You will simply need some Chiseled Stone blocks and an Iron ingot to craft the Lodestone. Furthermore, you can use a map to use the Lodestone as a checkpoint on it. Finally, now the Lodestones can be found inside the chests of the Ruined Portals.

6. Additional Changes

In addition to all these changes, there are a few that do not fall under any specific categories and are really minor ones compared to all others. This includes the new sound added to the Iron blocks, bars, trapdoors, doors, and plates.

The Zombified piglins can now drop the specific loot when killed on a farm or by a player. The badlands biomes can now spawn new farm animals. The Meadows now have a lower chance of spawning the Sparser grass.

So, these were all the new additions brought into Minecraft through the latest snapshot. What do you think about the new pig variants?