What Time Does Minecraft 1.20 Release (Countdown Timer)

We are merely a day away from the release of one of the biggest Minecraft updates. The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update is confirmed to start rolling out on June 7, 2023. It brings some of the most exciting features to your blocky world, including archeological sites, the new Cherry Grove biome, Sniffers, and much more. I know, you are excited to download the update and jump into a bright new world, but what time does the Minecraft 1.20 release?

Minecraft 1.20 Release Time

Mojang has officially announced that Minecraft 1.20 will be released on June 7, but the developer did not confirm the time at which the update will start rolling out. Well, fret not, as it’s not difficult to estimate the release time.

As per previous update releases, including the Minecraft 1.18 and 1.19 builds that we covered in the past, you can expect the Minecraft 1.20 update to go live between 10:00 am EST (7:00 am PST/ 7:30 pm IST) to 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST/ 10:30 pm IST).

In line with this, we have set up a countdown timer to help you keep track of the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update: Countdown

If you have been keeping up with the developments over the past nine-odd months, you would already know all the flashy new features in the Minecraft 1.20 update. However, those opening their games to try out the new features, let me give you a quick rundown of what all is new.

First up, Minecraft 1.20 is adding a new Cherry Grove biome, which features beautiful and lush pink trees. You can make pink wood with these, but that’s not the only new kind of wood. You now also have bamboo wood in Minecraft, along with two new mobs – Camels and Sniffer. The release of this update also brings much-awaited archaeology features, including the brush tool, trail ruins, suspicious gravel and sand to find rewards, and more.

The series of new features doesn’t end there, as Mojang has focused on personality and representation with this update. Minecraft 1.20 is also the first time release with new default skins, armor customization, and much more. So, are you eager to download the Minecraft 1.20 update? It will be available to download on supported platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows, Chromebook, macOS, and Linux.