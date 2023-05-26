Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales Update Gets an Official Release Date

Putting an end to our misery, Mojang has finally shared the confirmed release date for the much-awaited Minecraft 1.20 update. With the first set of features being unveiled back in October 2022, Minecraft players have been waiting for the official launch date with bated breath for a long time. And well, it’s finally here. So, keep reading to learn the release date for the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales Update, along with a quick list of upcoming features.

In the latest Minecraft Monthly episode on YouTube (as well as the official blog post), the developer has announced that the Minecraft 1.20 update will be released on June 7th, 2023 on all supported platforms. The blog post mentions, “The wait is almost over because the Trails & Tales Update will be coming to a device near you on June 7!”

You can check out the official announcement in the Minecraft Monthly video linked above. Mojang also shared the official release date on Twitter, as you can see right here: Your journey is about to begin: The Trails & Tales Update arrives June 7! 🎉



Get ready to bring your stories to life, whether you're hatching a sniffer, exploring a cherry grove, trimming your armor, or much more. Mark your calendars and start planning! pic.twitter.com/jPNe0nyMdb— Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 26, 2023

Now, for those wondering about the features we are getting in the Minecraft 1.20 update, there is a lot in store. We are not only getting a beautiful new biome – the Cherry Grove biome, but also two new wood sets – bamboo and cherry. In addition, this update brings two new mobs into the fray. This includes the camel found in desert biomes and the Sniffer, which lets you sniff ancient seeds. Moreover, it should be known that Sniffer doesn’t spawn in any biome, you need to hatch this mob from its egg.

Furthermore, Mojang is focusing on inclusivity and customization in the Minecraft 1.20 update. This is reflected in the seven new default skins, armor trims, banner customization, and more. This update also includes the much-awaited Archaeology features that were teased more than three years ago. You will find new suspicious sand/ gravel blocks, a new Trail Ruins structure, and a new item (brush) to dust these blocks and reveal treasures.

The Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update became available on all devices at around 10:00 AM PST (or 10:30 PM IST). So, we expect the same release window for the upcoming update. But keep an eye on your device’s app stores in case of an early release.

In the official blog post, Microsoft-owned Mojang has confirmed that the latest update will be available on the following platforms:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows

Chromebook +

macOS*

Linux*

*only Java edition

+ only Bedrock edition

Like every year, Windows users will be able to enjoy both Minecraft Java and Bedrock variants. However, the biggest addition to the device lineup comes in the form of Chromebook. Mojang announced official support for Chrome OS earlier this year, allowing Chromebook users (mostly students) to officially play Minecraft Bedrock on their devices.

With all of that out of the way, which feature are you most excited to try out in the Minecraft 1.20 update? Is it the camels, the hidden trail ruins, or the Sniffer mob? Let us know in the comments below.