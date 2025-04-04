Windows 11 Start Menu is Getting a Long-Awaited Refresh

Since the launch of Windows 11 in 2021, the Start menu has received some design enhancements and customization options, but there has been no design overhaul. Finally, Microsoft is completely revamping the Windows 11 Start menu with a new layout and allowing users to customize the Start menu. Thanks to @phantomofearth, we have a sneak peek into what the revamped Windows 11 Start menu is going to look like.

On Thursday, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider builds in the Dev (26200.5518) and Beta (26120.3671) channels. The new builds have a hidden Start menu layout. The new Start menu on Windows 11 has a single scrollable page with pinned apps and all installed apps. You no longer have to click on “All” to see installed apps.

Image Credit: phantomofearth via X

Most importantly, you can finally turn off recommendations in the Start menu and show all pinned apps by default. Next, upon scrolling, you can view all apps in the Start menu which can be sorted in various layouts. First, the “Name list” shows apps in alphabetical order, just like before. Next, “Name grid” displays apps in a grid layout.

And finally, the “Category” layout shows apps in a categorized layout, which we have already documented in our upcoming Windows 11 features article. It looks similar to the iOS App Library, where apps are automatically placed into six different groups — Utilities & Tools, Productivity, Creativity, Games, Business, and Other. On top of that, the Windows 11 Start menu has gotten taller and wider.

If you are on the latest Beta or Dev build, you can enable feature ID 49402389 via ViveTool to experience the new Start menu layout on Windows 11. If that doesn’t work, try enabling these IDs too: 49221331 , 47205210 , and 48433719 .

Apart from that, Microsoft has revealed in its blog that you will be able to make the Taskbar icons smaller on Windows 11. You can keep it turned on all the time, disable it, or make the icons smaller when the Taskbar is full. Basically, you no longer have to use third-party tools to resize the Taskbar icons.

Overall, it appears that as Microsoft is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Redmond giant is keen to resolve long-standing annoyances of Windows 11 and finally deliver what users have been requesting for years.