Windows’ Iconic Blue Screen of Death Is No Longer Blue

Microsoft’s iconic Blue Screen of Death aka BSOD is famous for all the wrong reasons. It received a revamp in Windows 8 when it was changed from an old, overly descriptive error message to a much smaller “Your PC ran into a problem” text with a sad face emoticon. Well, it looks like Microsoft is revamping Windows’ Blue Screen of Death after 13 years.

Windows’ infamous BSOD will keep its name, but the ‘B’ now stands for Black instead of Blue. While the current crash screen background appears Green in Insider builds, Microsoft is expected to ship the stable 24H2 version with BSOD (Black Screen of Death).

Image Credit: Microsoft

“We’ve simplified your experience while preserving the technical information on the screen. As a reminder, for Windows Insiders this appears as a “green screen”. This is beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders on Windows 11, version 24H2 and higher in the Beta, Dev, and Canary Channels.”

For those who remember, Microsoft changed the BSOD to Black in a Windows insider build back in 2021, but reverted the same. The new text that appears on BSOD is now “Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart,” alongside a code for users to figure out why they encountered it in the first place.

As mentioned earlier, this change is already rolling out to Windows 11 24H2 26120.3653 Beta, Dev, and Canary users. If you’re on the same build, try forcing Windows into BSOD to see if you get the current GSOD and let us know in the comments.