Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 93,999

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro X 2021, the thinnest and the lightest Surface device, in India today. The device is touted to come with support for all-day battery life, Windows 11, and more features. It comes after the launch of the Surface Pro X (LTE version) in India back in 2020. Check out the details here.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Arrives in India

The Surface Pro X 2021 comes with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It also supports a built-in kickstand to enable users to prop it up however they want. It also supports the Signature keyboard, which has room for the Surface Slim Pen 2.

The laptop is powered by Microsoft’s octa-core processor (up to SQ2 ARM processor that’s developed in partnership with Qualcomm), coupled with up to Adreno 690 graphics. You will also find up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage aboard the Surface Pro X.

It sports a 5MP web camera with HD-quality video that can adjust the lighting automatically. The camera gets some AI bits and a neural engine, which makes way for the Eye Contact feature to adjust the gaze during video calls. The dual far-field Studio Mics and optimized speakers also contribute towards an enhanced video calling experience. There’s also a 10MP rear camera with up to 4K resolution in tow.

The Surface Pro X 2021 comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth version 5.0, two USB-C ports, and a dedicated magnetic Surflink (with an extra USB-A). Microsoft has launched the Wi-Fi-only model in India and it does not have LTE support. This Surface device comes with Windows 11 and inbuilt 64-bit emulation for access to more apps. Apps like Microsoft Teams, Office, Adobe Photoshop, and Lightroom are also optimized for Windows on ARM. The Pro X gets up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and also supports fast charging.

Additionally, there’s support for carbon composite fanless thermal cooling, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound, and more.

Price and Availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 will be available to buy via commercial authorized resellers and the Reliance Digital physical and online store in India. The Surface Pro X comes in Matte Black color. The device comes in three configurations:

SQ1 processor + 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage (Consumer): Rs 93,999

SQ1 processor + 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage: Rs 94,599

SQ1 processor + 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage: Rs 1,13,299

SQ2 processor + 16GB of RAM + 256GB of storage: Rs 1,31,799

SQ2 processor + 16GB of RAM + 512GB of storage: Rs 1,50,499

Will you be interested in buying the Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.