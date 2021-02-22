After launching the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go in India last month, Microsoft has now brought the Surface Pro 7+ to India. It is an enterprise and education-focused device that comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to 1TB SSD.

Price and Availability

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 7+ in an array of configurations in the country. The basic configuration features an 11th-Gen Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD, while the top-model packs an 11th-Gen Core i7 processor with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

In between the above two configurations, there are a lot of other options for consumers to choose from. As a result, the price range for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is pretty wide. It starts at Rs. 83,999 for the base model and goes all the way up to Rs. 2,58,499 for the highest-end model.

You can check out the price of every Surface Pro 7+ configuration right below:

11th Gen Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – Rs. 83,999

11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD – Rs. 93,499

11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE – Rs. 109,499

11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Rs. 121,999

11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, LTE – Rs. 136,499

11th Gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Rs. 139,999

11th Gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, LTE – Rs. 153,999

11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Rs. 149,499

11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD – Rs. 183,999

11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD – Rs. 222,499

11th Gen Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD – Rs. 258,499

The device is currently available in India and enterprise executives and educators can head to Microsoft’s authorized resellers to get one for themselves.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Key Features

Now, before getting the device, let me tell you about some of its key features. Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 7+ targetting the commercial user-base in January 2021. So, the device is designed to be secure as it comes with Windows Enhanced Hardware Security features out-of-the-box. This enables IT admins to access the device, manage, and update through the cloud. This gives them complete control over it without needing the device physically.

Moreover, the Surface Pro 7+ comes with removable SSD storage to improve data-security. The company, at the time of its launch, said that it added the option to take out the SSD (via an accessible slot under the device’s stand) “for data retention, to support the security and privacy needs of business and educational organizations.”