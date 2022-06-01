Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Successor Leaked in Entirety

Microsoft is speculated to introduce the Surface Laptop Go 2 and if we have to believe the rumors, it might happen as soon as this month. And before this is confirmed, we have a look at the laptop’s spec sheet, thanks to an early Korean e-commerce site listing. Have a look.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Specs Leaked

The Korean listing (via The Verge) suggests that the Surface Laptop Go 2 will resemble its predecessor. So, expect to get a lightweight and sleek laptop with some premium color options to choose from, possibly called Sage, Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone. It is said to have the same 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

What might change will be the processor, which is expected to upgrade to the 11th-gen Intel CPU (an i5-1135G7). To recall, the original Surface Laptop Go gets a 10th Gen Intel i5 processor. The laptop is expected to come equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, there’s no word on the base model’s RAM+Storage configuration. The 2020 model starts with 4GB+64GB and goes up to 8GB+256GB.

Another change, which should be obvious, is that the Surface Laptop Go will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The I/O part, however, will likely be the same. You can expect the upcoming Microsoft laptop to come with support for a USB Type-A, a USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a charging port.

A fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, along with an “improved” HD web camera is expected too. However, the rumored spec sheet also suggests that there might not be support for a backlit keyboard. Details on the connectivity options, audio, and some additions are still not known. Plus, we don’t know how much the Surface Laptop Go 2 will cost. Although, an affordable price tag should be the intention.

Since there’s no surety on the aforementioned details and even on the launch date, it’s best to wait for some. And we will let you know whenever Microsoft reveals anything on it. So, stay tuned to this space and share your expectations of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Surface Laptop Go