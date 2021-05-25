After bringing the Surface Laptop Go to India in January earlier this year, Microsoft has today launched the Surface Laptop 4 in the country. The Redmond giant first unveiled the Surface Laptop 4 in the global markets last month.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes in two size variants – a 13.5-inch model and a 15-inch model. The devices are available in both AMD and Intel configurations. They can pack up to AMD Ryzen 7 4000-series CPU with Radeon Graphics or up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Intel Iris XE GPU.

The devices feature a 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen display with 2256 x 1504p resolution. They have pretty thin bezels around the display and pack an HD camera with a studio-grade microphone array.

Coming to the I/O, the Surface Laptop 4 notebooks includes a USB-C port, one USB-A port, the Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, the notebooks also come with an additional slot for a removable SSD at the back.

The devices also pack massive batteries to offer uninterrupted performance for a long time. To be specific, the 13.5-inch model can run up to 19 hours on a single charge while the 15-inch models will last up to 17.5 hours on a single charge.

The devices come in various colors and finishes. The 13.5-inch models have Ice Blue or Platinum variants that come with a tone-on-tone Alcantara finish. There is also a Matte Black variant for the smaller models that feature an all-metal finish.

Coming to the 15-inch models, there is no Alcantara finish for the bigger notebooks. However, you can choose between a Platinum and Matte Black option for the 15-inch Surface Laptop 4.

Both the size variants of the Surface Laptop 4 will be available in commercial and consumer configurations. You can check out the price of each of the models right below.

Price and Availability

Here are the Indian prices of Surface Laptop 4 consumer models, along with the CPU, RAM, and storage configurations:

13.5-inch (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U) 8GB+256GB – Rs 1,02,999

13.5-inch (Intel Core i5-1135G7) 16GB+512GB – Rs 1,51,999

15-inch (AMD Ryzen 7 4980U) 8GB+256GB – Rs 1,34,999

The commercial models, on the other hand, start at Rs 1,02,999 in India. All of these models of the Surface Laptop 4 will be available to buy from local offline retailers and through commercial resellers. Plus, they will also be available on Amazon India.