After launching the new Surface Laptop Go in the global market last year, Microsoft has now unveiled its new Surface Laptop 4 lineup. The Redmond giant is offering a choice between Intel-powered or AMD’s Ryzen-powered Surface Laptop 4 this year. The CPU options are available for both the 13.5-inch and the 15-inch models.

Surface Laptop 4 Launched: Specifications

The Surface Laptop 4 features the same design as the Surface Laptop 3, which was unveiled back in 2019. Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants pack a PixelSense touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2256 x 1504-pixel resolution (201 PPI). The bezels are fairly slim and you have an HD camera, along with a studio microphone array, onboard.

The Surface Laptop 4 now comes with either the latest 11th-gen Intel Core processor or AMD Ryzen 4000-series CPU. Now, it is worth mentioning that Microsoft is not using the latest Ryzen 5000-series processors like other laptop makers such as Acer or Asus. Instead, the company is sticking with the older Ryzen 4000-series CPUs with Zen 2 architecture. As for the Intel variants, you have Intel’s latest Iris Xe graphics onboard as well.

As for the ports selection, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 includes 1x USB Type-C port, 1x USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the Surface Connect port. Much like the Surface Pro 7+ from earlier this year, this device also includes a removable SSD storage slot on the rear.

Microsoft says that the Surface Laptop 4 models now offer up to 70% improvement in performance compared to its predecessors. Moreover, it promises up to 19 hours of battery life for the 13.5-inch models and 17.5 hours of battery life for the 15-inch models.

Price and Availability

Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch Models)

Now, the base model of the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 comes with either the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU or the Intel Core i5 1135G7 processor. Both the variants pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and start at $999 (~Rs. 75,132).

However, the Intel CPU-powered model can go up to $2,299 (~Rs 1,72,902) for the top model that comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Moreover, Microsoft plans to bring a higher-end AMD model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage later this year. It will be priced starting at $1,199 (~Rs 90,173).

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 in two finishes and four color variants. The new Ice Blue and Platinum variants have tone-on-tone Alcantara finish, whereas the Sandstone and Matte Black variants boast an all-metal finish.

Surface Laptop 4 (15-inch Models)

Coming to the bigger 15-inch models, the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 4 starts at $1,799 (~Rs 1,35,299) and comes with an Intel Core i7 1185G7 processor. You will also find 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage onboard. The higher-end Intel variant packs 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and comes for a price of $2,399 (~Rs 1,80,422).

The 15-inch AMD-powered Surface Laptop 4 variants, on the other hand, start at $1,299 for the base model. It packs the Ryzen 7 4980U CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The higher-end variant comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and is priced at $1,699 (~Rs 1,27,799).

As for the color variants, you can choose between Platinum and Matte Black metal finishes for the 15-inch Surface Laptop 4. There is no Alcantara finish available for this variant.

The Surface Laptop 4 will go on sale in the US, Japan, and Canada from April 15 (i.e tomorrow). There is currently no word for when Microsoft will bring its latest Surface Laptop to other markets.