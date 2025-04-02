Windows 11 Gets Quick Machine Recovery to Fix Boot Failures via the Internet

Last year, a faulty update by CrowdStrike led to thousands of Windows systems crashing all over the world. While Microsoft was not directly responsible for the failure, the incident sparked a credibility crisis for Windows. After the major failure, Microsoft announced the Windows Resiliency Initiative at Ignite 2024 to overhaul the security model of Windows and avoid similar disruptions in the future.

Now, in 2025, Microsoft has introduced Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) as part of the Windows Resiliency Initiative. As the name suggests, Quick Machine Recovery connects to the internet to fix widespread boot failures on Windows 11. It can automatically detect the issue and apply the fix directly from the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).

Microsoft on its blog notes:

When a critical boot failure occurs, the device enters WinRE, connects to the network, and sends diagnostic data to Microsoft, which can then deploy targeted remediations via Windows Update.

Quick Machine Recovery is currently being tested in the Windows 11 24H2 Insider Preview Build 26120.3653 (Beta channel). It will be enabled by default on the Home edition of Windows 11.

Basically, in the future, when your Windows 11 PC refuses to boot for some reason, you can enter the recovery environment and click on Troubleshoot > Advanced options. Here, select “Quick machine recovery” to allow the PC to connect to the internet and search for solutions automatically.

Windows watcher, XenoPanther shared the demo on X, showcasing how the new Quick machine recovery works. By the way, macOS has an Internet Recovery Mode for Intel-based Macs. And recently, ChromeOS also received Network Recovery to fix boot failures. So it’s great to see Microsoft is bringing a much-needed cloud-based recovery option for Windows 11.

Apart from that, if your Windows 11 PC is booting correctly, but you are facing other system issues, you can now use the internet-based recovery option in Windows Settings. It will repair components and system files by reinstalling the current version of Windows 11. All your files, apps, and settings will be preserved.