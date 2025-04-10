Microsoft Office Icons Could Potentially Get a Fresh New Look with 3D Designs

Microsoft has been on a roll recently, with the company turning 50 years and announcing new Copilot features. While Windows itself has undergone a lot of changes over the years, both internally and externally, one of the things that’s remained unchanged since 2018 are office icons. Microsoft could finally give its Office suite icons a 3D structure with a fresh coat of new paint.

Spotted first by a Reddit user and Windows Central, Microsoft sent an email survey asking users to participate in the same to win gift cards. Survey-takers were asked to “better (help Microsoft) understand your preferences and opinions about our exploration of different iconography designs for Microsoft 365”.

Image Credit: Reddit

The old icons were flat and didn’t quite align with Windows’ other UI design and elements like the emojis, which also got an overhaul back in 2023. The current icons feel much more lively, are slightly more rounded, and more polished. If you’re unaware of what these icons are, starting from the top right they are:

Microsoft Teams

Outlook

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

OneNote

SharePoint

OneDrive

Windows Security

The odd one out in this set is definitely Windows Security, since it isn’t really a part of Microsoft 365. Microsoft also recently revamped its sign-in UI to better align with its Fluent 2 design language.

Similarly, the Windows 11 24H2 update brought improvements to the context menu and scrollable Quick Settings. Microsoft is also testing Start menu improvements, so the next few months are quite packed for Windows fans.

What are your thoughts on the new Microsoft 365 icons? Let us know in the comments.