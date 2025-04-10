Home > News > Microsoft Office Icons Could Potentially Get a Fresh New Look with 3D Designs

Microsoft Office Icons Could Potentially Get a Fresh New Look with 3D Designs

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
closeup shot of a desktop screen showing the new Microsoft Office 3d icons in a black background
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Microsoft could be all set to revamp the icons for its Office suite of apps after 7 long years.
  • The firm sent an email survey asking users to help give feedback on the new 3D icons.
  • From Teams to PowerPoint and the odd one out, Microsoft Security, icons are getting a fresh new coat of paint.

Microsoft has been on a roll recently, with the company turning 50 years and announcing new Copilot features. While Windows itself has undergone a lot of changes over the years, both internally and externally, one of the things that’s remained unchanged since 2018 are office icons. Microsoft could finally give its Office suite icons a 3D structure with a fresh coat of new paint.

Spotted first by a Reddit user and Windows Central, Microsoft sent an email survey asking users to participate in the same to win gift cards. Survey-takers were asked to “better (help Microsoft) understand your preferences and opinions about our exploration of different iconography designs for Microsoft 365”.

Also Read: Windows 11 Start Menu is Getting a Long-Awaited Refresh
Microsoft 365 office new icons
Image Credit: Reddit

The old icons were flat and didn’t quite align with Windows’ other UI design and elements like the emojis, which also got an overhaul back in 2023. The current icons feel much more lively, are slightly more rounded, and more polished. If you’re unaware of what these icons are, starting from the top right they are:

  • Microsoft Teams
  • Outlook
  • Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • OneNote
  • SharePoint
  • OneDrive
  • Windows Security

The odd one out in this set is definitely Windows Security, since it isn’t really a part of Microsoft 365. Microsoft also recently revamped its sign-in UI to better align with its Fluent 2 design language.

Similarly, the Windows 11 24H2 update brought improvements to the context menu and scrollable Quick Settings. Microsoft is also testing Start menu improvements, so the next few months are quite packed for Windows fans.

What are your thoughts on the new Microsoft 365 icons? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
Microsoft Turns 50: A Look Back At the Evolution of Windows
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 4, 2025
5 Iconic Apps That Define Five Decades of Microsoft’s Legacy
Anshuman Jain Apr 4, 2025
Windows Logo: A Visual Evolution of Microsoft’s Iconic Designs
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 2, 2025
Microsoft Copilot Levels Up with Deep Research Capabilities
Anshuman Jain Apr 5, 2025
#Tags
#Microsoft#Microsoft Office

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...