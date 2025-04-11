Microsoft Re-releases Recall for Windows Insiders Alongside New Copilot+ Features

Highlighted as one of the significant Copilot+ features, Microsoft’s Recall was recalled (pun intended) due to extreme security risks. It exposed personal information due to unencrypted SQLite database, making it a security nightmare. However, Microsoft seems to have fixed the issues, as it’s finally re-releasing the Recall feature to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft announced in its blog post about the roll-out of a new Windows 11 build 26100.3902. In it, the firm mentioned that it’s rolling out Recall’s preview version for supported Copilot+ PCs. Besides, the build also includes Click to Do, with some of its operations being exclusive to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Image Credit: Microsoft

For those unaware, Microsoft Recall leverages the powerful NPUs in Copilot+ PCs and acts like a digital memory. It periodically takes screenshots, allowing you to essentially “recall” what you were doing by converting the information in screenshots to natural language.

In the new build, there’s a new gesture to access Click to Do. Microsoft is also rolling out another Copilot+ feature called Semantic search, improving Windows search in the start menu, File Explorer, and Settings (via contextual search). Microsoft recently expanded semantic search to AMD and Intel Copilot+ PCs as well.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Besides, Phone Link can now show up as Start menu companion and shows recent phone calls, SMS, and photos. It can also be used to share content between your smartphone and PC. Another new feature is Windows Share which lets you make last-minute edits like cropping, rotating, and adding filters before sharing the images via the Windows Share window.

While the build is now available, features might not show up instantly as they’re gradually rolling out. What are your thoughts on the Recall feature? Let us know in the comments.