Home > News > Microsoft Re-releases Recall for Windows Insiders Alongside New Copilot+ Features

Abubakar Mohammed
screenshot of the Windows 11 Recall feature taking snapshots every few seconds
Image Credit: Microsoft
In Short
  • Microsoft is finally rolling out its controversial Recall feature in Insider builds.
  • The Insider Build 26100.3902 also brings many other features around Phone Link and Windows Search.
  • Things like Phone Link's Start Menu features, Semantic Search, and Click to Do are also rolling out.

Highlighted as one of the significant Copilot+ features, Microsoft’s Recall was recalled (pun intended) due to extreme security risks. It exposed personal information due to unencrypted SQLite database, making it a security nightmare. However, Microsoft seems to have fixed the issues, as it’s finally re-releasing the Recall feature to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft announced in its blog post about the roll-out of a new Windows 11 build 26100.3902. In it, the firm mentioned that it’s rolling out Recall’s preview version for supported Copilot+ PCs. Besides, the build also includes Click to Do, with some of its operations being exclusive to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs.

windows recall timeline on windows 11
Image Credit: Microsoft
Also Read: Microsoft in Next 50 Years: The Future of AI, Cloud, Windows, and Gaming

For those unaware, Microsoft Recall leverages the powerful NPUs in Copilot+ PCs and acts like a digital memory. It periodically takes screenshots, allowing you to essentially “recall” what you were doing by converting the information in screenshots to natural language.

In the new build, there’s a new gesture to access Click to Do. Microsoft is also rolling out another Copilot+ feature called Semantic search, improving Windows search in the start menu, File Explorer, and Settings (via contextual search). Microsoft recently expanded semantic search to AMD and Intel Copilot+ PCs as well.

Windows Click to Do Feature
Image Credit: Microsoft

Besides, Phone Link can now show up as Start menu companion and shows recent phone calls, SMS, and photos. It can also be used to share content between your smartphone and PC. Another new feature is Windows Share which lets you make last-minute edits like cropping, rotating, and adding filters before sharing the images via the Windows Share window.

While the build is now available, features might not show up instantly as they’re gradually rolling out. What are your thoughts on the Recall feature? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

