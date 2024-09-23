Microsoft to Borrow Apple’s Handoff Feature on Windows 11

In June this year, Microsoft released the Windows 11 Insider Preview build (22635.3858) in the Beta channel which had a “CrossDeviceResume” system component. The new component was supposed to bring the “Continue from Phone” feature to Windows 11. However, future Insider builds didn’t receive any update to the feature.

Finally, with the latest Beta build (22635.4225), Microsoft has finally added a “Hand Off” toggle to the System menu in Windows Settings. The feature is still hidden behind a system flag, but you can enable it with ViVeTool. Windows 11 will be getting some new continue from device/handoff capabilities (seen in build 22635.4225) https://t.co/xxD7GiQz5J pic.twitter.com/kOMNYUJGDm— techosarusrex (@techosarusrex) September 21, 2024

Talking about the feature, it’s likely similar to what Apple does with Handoff/Continuity. With ‘Hand Off’ enabled in Windows 11, you can continue using your mobile apps on Windows 11 seamlessly. That said, keep in mind that it’s already possible to use your mobile apps on Windows 11 via the Phone Link app. However, it’s not tightly integrated with the Windows 11 system.

Once the feature is released, you will be able to pin the “Continue from phone” icon on the Taskbar and effortlessly control your phone from your Windows 11 PC. It also shows up in the Start menu. Microsoft is likely leveraging the Phone Link technology to bring app streaming to Windows 11.