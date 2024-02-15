Diablo 4 Is the First Activision Blizzard Game Coming to Game Pass

Ever since Xbox’s business podcast was announced, everyone was waiting with bated breath for some exciting announcements. Sadly, while we were expecting some next-gen hardware or cross-game reveals, we were disappointed. Not everything is bad, though, since Microsoft has just announced that all Activision games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting with Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Is the First of Many for Activision and Microsoft

While almost nothing was revealed in this podcast, Microsoft did mention that all of Activision’s games are coming to ‘Game Pass‘. The first title to drop is Diablo IV, which is coming to Game Pass on March 28.

While Microsoft did not go into what other Activision Blizzard games we can expect, Diablo 4 seems like a solid start for Activision, being on the green side. Now that we have the official announcement, we also got a release trailer for Diablo 4 on ‘Game Pass.’

Although ‘Game Pass’ is clearly mentioned multiple times, it seems the Xbox has been completely omitted, and the focus is now on both Xbox and PC Game Pass. With this addition, we look forward to more Call of Duty and World of Warcraft on Game Pass in the future.

Despite a not-so-exciting podcast we were waiting for, this Activision Blizzard announcement was not much of a surprise. With the Activision Blizzard buyout by Microsoft earlier, it was supposed to happen.

Well, for now, Xbox and PC Game Pass users can settle for something. What do you think of this announcement? Do you think there should be more Activision games on Game Pass already? Let us know in the comments below.