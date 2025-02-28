Microsoft Copilot Comes to macOS with a More Integrated Feel Than Windows

While Microsoft has a Copilot app for nearly all platforms including Windows, Android, iOS, and the web, macOS was the only exception. Now, the company has launched a native Copilot app for macOS as well. Users in the US and UK can download the Copilot app for macOS from here. Just recently, Microsoft added free unlimited access to o1 and voice mode on Copilot to attract more users.

As for the macOS Copilot app, ironically, it’s slightly more native than the Windows app. The settings panel and left sidebar are natively written for macOS while the chat window is powered by WebKit. The Windows version of Copilot is almost entirely powered by WebView2, and the title bar is built using WinUI.

Image Credit: Microsoft via App Store

By the way, you can press “Option + Space bar” on macOS to quickly launch the Copilot app and ask questions or start a voice chat. The macOS Copilot app lets you upload files, use the Think Deeper tool (powered by OpenAI’s o1 reasoning model), and listen to Copilot Daily.

Note that in some regions, the Copilot app on macOS is showing “The app is currently not available in your country or region.” It’s because Microsoft is initially rolling out the macOS Copilot app to users in the US and UK. Not to mention, you need macOS 14.0 or later and an M-series Mac to install the Copilot app.