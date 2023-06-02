Meta Quest 3 Mixed Reality Headset Is Here to Steal Apple’s Thunder!

Meta has furthered its virtual reality/augmented reality plans with the launch of the next-gen Quets 3 mixed reality headset. This has been long-rumored and comes just days before Apple’s much-rumored launch of its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023, which could be Meta’s way of stealing some of Apple’s limelight! Find out more below.

Meta Quest 3: Specs and Features

The Meta Quest 3 is expected to offer a significant leap in performance as compared to the Quest 2. It offers a higher resolution display and will be powered by a “next-gen Snapdragon chipset” to deliver “twice the graphical performance” as compared to the Quest 2. The headset also supports full-color passthrough. This means that the Quest 3 is capable of utilizing high-resolution color mixed-reality scenarios. Mark Zuckerberg said that the Quest 3 is “the first mainstream headset with high-res color mixed reality.”

The overall form factor of the headset has been trimmed down as well. It is now much more comfortable to wear with a “40% slimmer optic profile.” The Touch Plus controllers have been redesigned to deliver a maximum immersive and seamless experience. Also, these have totally ditched the outer tracking rings. Meta claims that the controllers now feel “like a more natural extension of your hands.”

Meta is also bringing the TruTouch haptics to the Touch Plus controllers. It first debuted with the Touch Pro. Additionally, the Quest 3 supports the Touch Pro controllers as well. You will have to purchase them separately. Hand motion tracking is supported out of the box. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

The Quest 3 will have access to the entire catalog of over 500 Quest 2 games, with upcoming titles in the pipeline. The Meta Quest 3 will launch this fall for $499 (~ Rs 41,000). As of now, we do not know the exact date of launch. However, we can expect Meta to unveil further information during its Meta Connect Event scheduled for September 27.

Additionally, the Meta Quest 2 will go on sale from June 4 for $299.99 (~ Rs 24,600) for the 128GB variant and $349.99 (~ Rs 28,800) for the 256GB variant. So, if you are just getting into the VR game, the 2020 Quest 2 headset just became a lucrative option! Meta will also release an update for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro for GPU and CPU improvements.

So, what are your thoughts about the new Meta Quest 3? Will you be interested? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.