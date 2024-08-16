Meta Quest 3 Just Became a Lot More Versatile with This New Feature!

There’s no doubt that the Meta Quest 3 is not just one of the best VR headsets out there but also a solid Vision Pro alternative. However, the standalone headset has been missing a key feature since its launch last year – the ability to stream content from other devices to the headset. To change that, Meta has rolled out a new HDMI Link app (download) in the Meta Quest Store.

The new app will finally allow Quest 3 users to easily connect the headset to a capture card using a USB-A to USB-C cable. While this was still possible via third-party means, the process was more tedious. Besides, since this is a dedicated app to serve the functionality now, it should undoubtedly work better.

While you could wirelessly connect a PC to a Meta Quest using the Oculus Air Link app, the absence of a wired method to reduce the latency lag was much felt by the community, often requesting introducing a proprietary way to go about it. Besides, Air Link only works well if you have a reliable Wi-Fi connection. We just dropped Meta Quest HDMI Link on App Lab! Streaming content from an HDMI/DisplayPort supported device (phone, laptop, gaming device, etc) has been a most requested feature and you can now set it up if you have the app installed on your Quest 3, Pro, or 2, plus a… pic.twitter.com/fiXVtvZwY2— Boz (@boztank) August 15, 2024

Now, with the HDMI Link app, the versatility of the headset expands by a lot, allowing it to connect to any device with an HDMI or DisplayPort output. As Meta says in its blog post, using the app, the headset can connect to PCs, consoles, laptops, and more. Most importantly, the app has been rolled out for the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets.

Image Courtesy: Meta

In addition, since it’s a wired method, Meta states that “HDMI Link outputs games at 1080p with near-zero latency on a screen that you can resize and reposition as needed.”

The HDMI Link app can also connect to phones this way. However, Meta notes that since some apps can feature integrated copy protection software, it can interfere with the app’s functions.

Note that the original Quest Link cable method of connecting your headset to a Windows or Mac PC still works. But, HDMI Link is a nice way to make use of your device’s HDMI or DisplayPort output to go wired with your VR headset.

The new app can prove to be super useful in flights and situations where you are not in reliable Wi-Fi coverage. That dependency is knocked out entirely. Most importantly, from the looks of it, the process is super easy.

Meta has outlined it in detail on the dedicated blog, which you can check out and jump in on the HDMI Link bandwagon. I think that it’s awesome to have another method to do so. Not to mention that it’s a pretty big thumbs up to the privacy, keeping peeping eyes at bay.

What do you think of Meta’s new HDMI Link app? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!