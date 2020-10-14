A day ahead of its expected launch in India, the Mi 10T Pro pricing in the country has seemingly been revealed by Xiaomi’s India website. According to a now-deleted listing on Mi.com, the device will apparently sport a price-tag of Rs. 44,990, which would be a full Rs 5,000 lower than the Rs. 49,999 that the Mi 10 5G was launched earlier this year.

If the leaked pricing does hold up, it will be a tad cheaper in India than it is in Europe, where it is priced starting at €599 (~Rs. 51,000). As for the standard Mi 10T, it starts at €499 (~Rs. 43,000) in the Eurozone. Do note that the supposedly-leaked pricing on Mi.com could just be a placeholder, so we’ll still have to wait until tomorrow to get the exact details.

Having unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, earlier this month, Xiaomi is all set to launch them in India tomorrow. The two devices come with pretty much the same hardware as the original Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, but with a few minor changes that are largely restricted to the cameras and the display.

They both ship with very similar hardware, including the Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and the 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) 144Hz IPS display. Both devices also offer triple-cameras at the back, but while the setup on the Mi 10T is led by the 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, the one of the 10T Pro incorporates the 108MP HMX image sensor from Samsung.

So, are you looking forward to the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro launch tomorrow? Let us know in the comments down below.