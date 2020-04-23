Xiaomi will take the wraps off a new mid-range 5G phone – the Mi 10 Youth Edition, alongside its new MIUI 12 software skin, on 27th April next week. The company has already started dropping tidbits of info about the device on social media. And today, the complete camera specifications for the Mi 10 Youth Edition have found their way online.

As you can see in the teaser posters (via Weibo) attached below, Mi 10 Youth Edition will feature a 48MP primary camera. It will be coupled with an ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a macro camera to take close-up shots, and well, a periscope camera (similar to one seen on P30 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra).

Xiaomi is yet to offer the exact details for the ultra-wide and macro camera. However, it has shared even more camera samples for portrait and night shots as well.

In addition, there’s one thing we already know about the Mi 10 Youth Edition’s camera from Day 1. It is the fact that there’s a periscope camera onboard. And it has now been confirmed, along with everything about its zoom capabilities. The device supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom to let you get close to subjects far away. It’s a gimmicky feature but very fun.

Mi 10 Youth Edition, as you can see, brings along a versatile camera setup – offering users the option to zoom, go wide, and get close to subjects. It is not just another new competitor in the race of higher-megapixels or more cameras on a smartphone.

Apart from the camera, Mi 10 Youth Edition is expected to feature a waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G support, and 22.5W fast-charging. All of this means that Xiaomi’s upcoming device will take on the Realme X50m launched today, along with the company’s own Redmi K30 5G as well.