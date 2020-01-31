Last month, we saw the complete specifications and price leaks of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and now, a tipster has shared an ‘About Phone’ screenshot of the alleged Mi 10 Pro 5G on Weibo.

Going by the screenshot, we can expect 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage on the handset. This is the first time we’re hearing the existence of 16GB of RAM on a smartphone, after the Black Shark 3 leak.

The handset is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 2080×1080 pixel resolution. There is no information regarding the refresh rate of the display but we could assume a 120Hz or even 144Hz refresh rate on the device as most Chinese smartphone giants are currently pushing the limits when it comes to this segment.

Under the hood, the device will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. We already have official confirmation that Mi 10 will be one of the first Snapdragon 865-powered phones and the same is applicable to the Mi 10 Pro 5G as well.

As far as cameras are concerned, the leak suggests that the Mi 10 Pro 5G could come with quad cameras. The primary sensor is expected to be 108MP while the other sensors are rumored to be 16MP, 12MP, and 5MP.

The handset will probably draw juice from a massive 5,250 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, according to live images leak that happened a few days back.

Like other leaks, we would recommend you to take these specifications with a grain of salt and wait for the official launch which is expected to take place on the 11th of February.