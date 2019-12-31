Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship smartphones, the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are going to be one of the first Snapdragon 865 powered smartphones, but they are not expected for a couple of months. However leaks about the phones have started coming out already. A Chinese blogger and leakster, who according to Gizmochina, has a good track record, has now published some key specifications of both Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship smartphones.

Mi 10 Specifications (Leaked)

According to the leak, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will come packing the following specifications

6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

Up to 12GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

Quad rear camera with Sony IMX686 primary, 20MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto, and 5MP macro camera

30x digital zoom capability

4,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging, and 30W fast wireless charging

The Mi 10 is expected to come in three variants: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

The leak also showed off the Mi 10 price in China, but most of it is blurred out in the image. The only thing that we can see is that the highest variant of the phone, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced under ￥3999 (~₹40,000) .

Mi 10 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

The leaker also showed off the specifications for the Mi 10 Pro, which is rumoured to come with the following specs, based on the leak:

Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

108MP+48MP+12MP+8MP quad rear camera

12GB RAM

Up to 512GB storage

4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging and 40W fast wireless charging

The leak doesn’t mention anything about the screen size for the Mi 10 Pro, so it might be the same as the Mi 10, but that’s just a shot in the dark right now. It should definitely be an OLED screen though.

The Mi 10 Pro is expected to come in three variants as well: 12GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB.

The leak also showed the Mi 10 Pro price for all variants. According to the leak, the 12GB/128GB variant of the Mi 10 Pro will be priced at ￥3799 (~₹38,000), the 12GB/256GB variant will be priced at ￥4099 (~₹41,000), and the 12GB/512GB variant will be priced at ￥4499 (~₹45,000).

As is always the case with leaked information, we’d suggest you take this with a pinch of salt. We will keep an eye out for more leaks, and official information around the Mi 10, so stay tuned to get the latest updates about Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship.