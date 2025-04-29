The New Meta AI App Takes On ChatGPT with a Social Feed

We previously reported that Meta is working on a standalone app to compete with ChatGPT. And now, the social media giant has finally unveiled the dedicated Meta AI app. Just like ChatGPT, you can chat with Meta AI, generate images, find the latest information, and have voice conversations with the AI.

What is unique is that there is a new social feed integrated right into the Meta AI app. Yes, you read that right. The Meta AI app has its own Discover feed where you can view interactions of your friends and other people with Meta AI. Of course, users must opt in to share interactions with Meta AI for the Discover feed.

You will be able to like, comment, share, and remix content created using Meta AI by other people. By the way, there have been reports saying that OpenAI is also working on a social feed for ChatGPT. So it’s not entirely surprising that companies are integrating a new kind of AI-first social feed to drive engagement.

Voice-First Meta AI App

Apart from the social feed, Meta AI offers a “full-duplex” AI voice mode to take on ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode (AVM). It’s much more natural to interact with and supports “dynamic turn-taking, overlapping speech, and backchanneling.” Basically, it allows users to have a natural, dynamic, and overlapping back-and-forth conversation with Meta AI.

Image Credit: Meta

In fact, the Meta AI app has a voice-first UI. You can toggle “Ready to talk” mode and keep the voice mode on by default. You can now multitask and converse with Meta AI whenever you want. Note that users need to opt in to access the full-duplex AI voice mode on Meta AI, and it’s available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Meta AI Brings Memory and Personalization

As for personalization, Meta AI uses existing data from Facebook and Instagram to personalize responses and provide contextual information. Meta AI also has memory support and can remember user preferences just like ChatGPT.

You can explicitly provide information like your hobbies or interests, and Meta AI remembers that. The personalization feature is currently available in the US and Canada only.

Integration with Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Meta AI is now tightly integrated with Ray-Ban Meta glasses. You can start a conversation on Ray-Ban Meta glasses and continue it on the Meta AI app or web. Basically, Meta is trying to offer a unified experience, from glasses to the Meta AI app. In fact, the Meta AI app is replacing the Meta View app on smart glasses.

Finally, Meta says it’s testing a rich document editor in a few regions where you can generate PDFs full of text and images. In addition, the ability to upload documents on Meta AI is coming soon. Lastly, the Meta AI app is powered by a specially tuned version of Llama 4.