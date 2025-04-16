OpenAI Considers Launching Its Own Social Media Platform to Rival X

The vicious rivalry between AI models like ChatGPT, Grok, and Meta AI might take a big turn in the coming months. That’s because OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, could be planning to come out with its own social media platform as an alternative to other popular options like X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Various sources familiar with the project, informed The Verge, that Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has been asking for feedback from outside experts on the matter. This isn’t anything new. Sam Altman has shown interest in creating their own social media platform publicly on X. This was when Meta announced a standalone app for their AI model.

It seems that if such an app is in the works, it might be in the early stages of planning. So it is also unknown whether OpenAI would integrate into ChatGPT, which has become the most downloaded app in the past month. No thanks to their new image generation model and the viral Ghibli trend.

However, a new social media app from OpenAI could spark further rivalry between Sam Altman and X CEO, Elon Musk. The interest in building a ChatGPT social app also seems to have occurred after Musk integrated GrokAI into X, sparking jealousy, according to another insider. Especially given how actively people have been using Grok and making its replies go viral on the platform.

If you ask me, I’d say the main reason why OpenAI is looking into its own social media app is to have its own pool of user data. The company has been accused of training its model using data from other platforms. So this would offer them their own set of fresh new data to use for ChatGPT.

Now it’s still unclear when we can expect such an app to arrive, or any further details about it. But I would be excited to try it out if it comes to fruition. What are your thoughts about it? Would you try a ChatGPT social app? Let us know in the comments below.