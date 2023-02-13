MediaTek Helio G36 SoC for Budget Smartphones Introduced

MediaTek has unveiled the new Helio G36 chipset for budget smartphones. The SoC joins the existing Helio G35 and the Helio G37 processors and focuses on improved gaming and display performance, among other features. Here are the details.

MediaTek Helio G36: Details

The Helio G36 uses TSMC’s 12nm chip production process and includes an octa-core CPU structure. This includes the Arm Cortex-A53 CPU with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. To recall, the Helio G35 and the G37 can clock in at up to 2.3GHz. So, there are no major differences between the G36 and the G35/G37.

There’s the presence of the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The chipset also supports eMMC 5.1 storage, much like the G35 SoC. The display resolution can go up to HD+. It can also support up to a 90Hz refresh rate, which can make scrolling and gaming smooth.

The MediaTek Helio G36 can also support up to 50MP rear cameras for dual-camera photography, Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects, and several AI features like AI Beautification. For an enhanced gaming experience, the Helio G36 comes equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite, which adds the Resource Management Engine 2.0 tech. This can help in the dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and RAM.

For connectivity, the chipset comes with a Global 4G LTE Cat-7 modem (2 CC-CA) to support dual-SIM with VoLTE/ViLTE services. Other options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, Beidou

Galileo, Glonass, and QZSS.

The MediaTek Helio G36 chipset is expected to power an upcoming budget gaming-centric phones in India soon. But, an exact timeline remains unknown.