MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Chipset Marks the Debut of the Dimensity 7000 Series

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 7200 SoC, which also introduces the new Dimensity 7000 series. The chipset is focused on enhanced gaming and photography and is meant for mid-range 5G smartphones. This comes after the chipmaker recently introduced the affordable Helio G36 SoC. Here are the details to know.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200: Details

The Dimensity 7200 chipset is based on TSMC’s 4nm second-generation process, which is also used in the flagship Dimensity 9200 SoC. The octa-core CPU structure includes two Arm Cortex-A715 cores, which can go up to 2.8GHz in clock speeds, and six Cortex-A510 cores. This is clubbed with the Arm Mali-G610 MC4 GPU.

For the gaming part, the chipset supports the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology, which enables features like AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS), CPU and GPU smart resource optimization, and more to save power and deliver a high gaming performance.

The MediaTek Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP are here to enhance photography needs. With these, the Dimensity 7200 can support up to 200MP cameras, 4K HDR videos, all-pixel autofocus technology, video recording via both the rear and front cameras simultaneously, built-in Motion Compensated Noise Reduction for enhanced low-light captures, AI-Camera enhancements, and much more.

The SoC can support up to Full HD+ screen resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+. It also allows AI SDR-to-HDR video playback. Coming to the connectivity bit, the Dimensity 7200 SoC supports triband Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.3, 2CC Carrier Aggregation, and Dual 5G SIM with dual VoNR. It also has a 3GPP Release-16 standard Sub-6GHz 5G modem and comes with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 technology.

Other details include Bluetooth LE Audio technology, Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for wireless earbud support, and UFS 3.1 storage. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset will reach 5G devices by Q1, 2023 globally. We are yet to get the names of the smartphones, so, stay tuned for further updates.