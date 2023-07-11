MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset Announced

MediaTek has launched the latest addition to MediaTek’s 6000 series chipset lineup, the Dimensity 6100+. It promises improved 5G connectivity and includes advanced AI features for better performance and connectivity. Check out the details below.

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+: Details

The latest MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset is designed to deliver better power efficiency along with improved network stability. The key USP of the chipset pivots on its 5G capabilities. In numbers, this translates to a 20% reduced 5G power consumption compared to competitors and reliable Sub-6 5G connectivity.

The chipset includes an advanced 5G modem that supports the Release 16 standard with up to 140MHz 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation. Additionally, MediaTek’s in-house UltraSave 3.0+ power consumption reduction technology further enhances its efficiency capabilities.

Commenting on the launch, CH Chen, the Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, said, “As developing markets continue rolling out 5G networks at a rapid pace and operators in developed markets work to finish transitioning consumers from 4G LTE to 5G, there has never been a more vital need for chipsets that cater to the growing number of mainstream mobile devices that feature next-generation connectivity. The MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series makes it possible for device makers to stay ahead of the curve with impressive upgrades that boost performance, increase power efficiency and reduce material costs.“

In terms of its capability, the SoC is equipped with two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores for boosted GPU and CPU performance. There’s also support for up to a 108MP camera sensor. However, unlike the flagship Dimensity 7050 chipset, the 6100+ does not support Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL) functionality.

There’s still support for 4K videos at 30fps and camera features like AI color technology, AI-bokeh support, and much more. In addition to this smartphones utilizing the 6100+ SoC will be able to ship with 10-bit AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1.07 billion wide color reproduction ability.

As of now, we don’t have exact details but smartphones with the new Dimensity 6100+ chipset will be available in the third quarter of 2023. Stay tuned with us for further updates and in the meanwhile, comment down your thoughts on the new MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.