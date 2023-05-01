MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Launched; Could Power the Realme 11 Series

MediaTek has quietly launched its latest chipset, the Dimensity 7050 as part of the Dimensity 7000 series. The SoC is a step towards the rebranding of the existing Dimensity 700, 800, and 900 lineups under the new Dimensity 7000 and 6000 series for further simplification. Have a look at the details below.

MediaTek Dimensity 7050: Details

The latest MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset uses TSMC’s advanced 6nm process technology and features a CPU with two high-performance 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six power-efficient 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores. It features a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and can support LPDDR5/4x memory and UFS 3.1/2.1 storage standards.

The chipset can push FHD+ displays with resolutions of up to 2520×1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rates. It can handle camera lenses up to 200MP and 4K HDR video recording. There’s support for the MediaTek APU 550 for several AI-based camera enhancements.

The chipset supports dual 5G SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, GLONASS, and MediaTek 5G UltraSave power efficiency enhancement suite, among other things. Additionally, the Dimensity 7050 also gets encoding support for HEVC and H.264 formats and playback compatibility with HEVC, H.264, MPEG-1/2/4, and VP-9 codecs.

The Dimensity 7050 is expected to first show up with the Realme 11 Series, which is all set to launch in China on May 10. Recently, the Realme 11 Pro+ recently popped up on Geekbench, sporting the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and 12GB of RAM. It is also said that the new Dimensity 7050 chipset is actually the rebadged Dimensity 1080 5G chipset.

Realme 11 Pro Series

The Realme 11 series is expected to include the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+ and come with a massive circular camera bump at the back and a lychee leather back design. There’s a possibility of the vanilla Realme 11 too but there’s no confirmation. We’ll bring you more updates as they surface, so stay tuned!