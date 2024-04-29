MCU’s Falcon Replacement Seems to Be Straying Away from Comic Accuracy

We all know that in the main timeline of MCU, Captain America has passed on his mantle to Sam Wilson turning him from Falcon to the new Captain America. Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson is coming to the big screen as Captain America on February 14, 2025, with Captain America: Brave New World. Since Sam is Captain America, Falcon’s shoes are filled by a new character who seems quite different from its comic counterpart. So, now the question is, who is this Falcon replacement in the MCU? Let’s find out. New promo for ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ from McDonald’s, featuring a new look at Joaquin Torres suited up as Falcon. pic.twitter.com/dS5PV42KNB— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 29, 2024

In a new promotional poster of Captain America: Brave New World, we got the first look at Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres who will replace Sam Wilson as The Falcon in MCU. Several heroes are rumored to appear in the new Captain America movie, however, since Joaquin Torres’ Falcon is in the new promotional poster of Captain America: Brave New World, his appearance is now confirmed.

New Falcon Replacement Doesn’t Seem to Be Comic Accurate

In Marvel Comics, the Serpent Society genetically infused Joaquin Torres with Red Wing’s DNA which turned him into a Human-Falcon hybrid with actual wings much like Angel from X-Men. So, with that being said it is pretty clear that according to the source material, Joaquin Torres is a mutant. However, in the promotional poster, he seems to be wearing mechanical wings just like Sam Wilson did.

As far I think, Marvel is going to spin the origin of Joaquin Torres as the new MCU Falcon rather than sticking with the source material which is a bit of a turn-off for me because personally, I feel that Marvel has a habit of sensitizing their content as compared to their comics. And in my opinion, a comic book movie should emulate the pages of the comic book it is adapting. What do you guys think, about this? Do let me know in the comments and stay tuned!