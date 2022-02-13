McDonald’s Might Soon Launch a Restaurant in the Metaverse

Following Nike, Microsoft, and of course Meta (formerly Facebook), Mcdonald’s is the latest company to join the Metaverse bandwagon. The global food-chain brand recently filed multiple trademark applications for virtual services, products, and even entire restaurants and cafes for the Metaverse. The company aims to establish its position to garner a chunk of the upcoming Web 3.0 market and the Metaverse sector.

McDonald’s Files Trademarks for Virtual Products, Cafes, and More

As per a recent report by Forbes, McDonald’s is one of the many global brands to file trademarks for virtual products and services. It is also reported that brands like Panera Bread, Walmart, and Skechers have also filed similar trademark applications in the past three months.

McDonald’s aims to open a “virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery.” It could mean that users would be able to explore the company’s virtual restaurant in the Metaverse and order food from within the virtual world to get it delivered to their homes. Users will be able to download the virtual food as multimedia files containing “artwork, text, audio, videos, and non-fungible tokens.“

The applications were initially spotted by trademark attorney Josh Gerben, whose law firm tracks trademark filings on a daily basis. “When you see this critical mass of large companies making this many new trademark filings, it’s very clear this is coming,” Gerben told Forbes in a statement. McDonald's is headed to the metaverse.



The company has filed 10 (TEN!) trademark applications indicating it plans to offer "a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and "operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery."#Mcdonalds #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/J9pK7EK9nl — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 9, 2022

The fast-food giant filed trademarks for a virtual cafe too. One of these virtual cafes could be named “McCafe,” similar to its real-world counterpart. The cafe could include various entertaining services like “on-line actual and virtual concerts.”

All in all, McDonald’s aims to set its foot in the Metaverse before the AR/ VR-based idea booms in the market. This way, it would be one of the first companies to offer its virtual products and services in the Metaverse and capture a significant share in the market.

It is worth mentioning that all these efforts by the global companies would succeed only if the idea of the Metaverse succeeds in the market. Although the hype for the concept is increasing at a staggering rate, some experts believe that it is a pointless idea! What do you think about it? Do you think the concept of Metaverse is useless or otherwise? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned for more such interesting stories.