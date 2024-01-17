Madame Web’s Runtime Revealed: Longest Sony Spiderverse Movie

In a brand new report, the runtime of the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web has been revealed by FilmWeb, a ticketing company based in Norway. As per the leaked information, Madame Web will be the longest spider-verse movie ever made by Sony. ‘MADAME WEB’ currently has a runtime of 1h55min.



As revealed by FilmWeb, Madame Web has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes, which is record-breaking.

Marvel’s Madame Web is right around the corner with its February 14, 2024 release date. However, as far as I think, bringing Madame Web to the Spider-verse was a rather weird move by Sony and Marvel but who knows, this might be the first step towards merging the two different Marvel universes.

If we look at the trailer of Madame Web, the plot of the movie will most probably revolve around Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Webb (Madame Web). She can see into the future and is trying to protect three girls, who are going to get spider powers from a bloodthirsty foe named, Ezekiel Sims. The movie has a very Final Destination vibe to it based on the trailer but let’s see what it really has to offer once it is released.

Previous Sony movies like Venom: Let There Be Carnage has a runtime of 1 hour 37 minutes, by far the shortest movie meanwhile Venom has a runtime of 1 hour 52 minutes. If you look at it, Madame Web having a screen time of almost 2 hours makes complete sense keeping in mind the expansive story the Madame Web trailer promises. So, with that being said, let’s wait and see if Sony succeeds in delivering what it is promising on February 14, 2024.