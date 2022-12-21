Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Series, IdeaPad Laptops, and More Introduced

Lenovo has introduced a bunch of new products ahead of CES 2023. These include the refreshed ThinkPad X1 series, the new IdeaPad laptops, a Chromebook, new ThinkPad monitors, and more. Have a look at the details below.

ThinkPad X1 Series: Specs and Features

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 lineup includes the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, and ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. All of them come with recycled materials and support the Lenovo View app with camera features like Privacy Guard, Posture Warning, AI improvements, and more for video calling sessions.

The new ThinkPad X1 laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core i7 processors and support up to 64GB of LPDDR RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. While the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a 14-inch 2.8K display with 400 nits of brightness, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 features a 14-inch 4K OLED screen with 500 nits of brightness. The Nano Gen 3 gets a 13-inch 2K display with 450 nits of brightness. All three laptops come with Dolby Vision and TÜV Rheinland certification.

Additionally, there’s support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Voice with AI noise cancellation, ThinkShield security, up to 57Whr battery, and Windows 11.

IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5: Specs and Features

The IdeaPad Pro 5i and the Pro 5 come with 14-inch and 16-inch display options. The QHD+ display supports a 120Hz refers rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, and Dynamic Display Switch for enhancements to the panel’s frames per second.

The laptops are powered by up to the latest Intel Processor or AMD Ryzen processors, paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU. There’s support for an FHD IR camera with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, Windows 11, Windows Hello, USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, fast charging support to provide battery backup for a few hours in just 15 minutes, and more.

IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5: Specs and Features

The IdeaPad Slim 5i and the Slim 5 come in two screen options: a 16-inch 2.5K display and model 14-inch Full HD OLED 2.2K screen. The screen also gets TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, up to 400 nits of brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The laptops can pack up to the latest Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, a Full HD infrared camera, two full-function USB Type-C ports, and more. They run Windows 11 and come in Violet, Cloud Grey, and Abyss Blue colors.

IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook: Specs and Features

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook has a 12-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and support for various modes, including the tent mode. It can be converted into a tablet or a laptop. The laptop is powered by the latest N-series Intel processor, supports Wi-Fi 6E, and has support for up to a Full HD web camera.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook has two user-facing speakers tuned by Waves’ MaxxAudio and the drop-hinge feature to lift the keyboard by up to 15 degrees for comfortable usage.

Lenovo Tab M9 and More

Lenovo has introduced the Tab M9 with a 9-inch HD display, MediaTek Helio 980 chipset, up to 13 hours of battery life, Android 12, and more.

The company has also announced the Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam, ThinkVision monitors, the ThinkVision VoIP monitors, the ThinkVision P32p-30 and P49w-30 monitors, Lenovo L27i-40 and L24m-40 monitors, the IdeaCentre Mini desktop PC, and the Lenovo 500 USB Type-C Universal Dock.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 starts at $1,729 (~ Rs 1,43,000), the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 at $1,859 (~ Rs 1,53,000), and the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 at $1,649 (~ Rs 1,36,000). All of them will be available, starting April 2023.

The IdeaPad Pro 5 and the IdeaPad Pro 5i start at €999 (~ Rs 87,700) and the IdeaPad Slim 5 and the Slim 5i start at €649,9 (~ Rs 57,100) and €699 (~ Rs 61,400), respectively. The IdeaPad Flex 3i starts at €349.9 (~ Rs 30,700). The new IdeaPad range will be available in EMEA, starting in April 2023. The Lenovo Tab M9 starts at $139.99 (~ Rs 11,500).