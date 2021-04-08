Last July, Lenovo launched its first gaming smartphone, the Legion Phone Duel, with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 90W fast charging, a side-mounted pop-up camera, and more. The Chinese tech giant has now launched its successor, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2: Specifications

Design & Display

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 / Lenovo Legion 2 Pro features a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The display has a 144Hz refresh rate with a 111.1% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+ certification, TuV Rheinland low blue light certification, DC dimming, and 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate with a 3.8ms response time. The company has added a Pixelworks AI chip for adjusting the display based on the content.

Internals & Thermals

Under the hood, Lenovo has used Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. You also get up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. The Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and 4 AI noise-canceling microphones.

One aspect where Lenovo stands out from other gaming smartphones in the market is with cooling. The Legion Phone Duel 2 features a dual-turbo ATA 2.0 (Advanced Technology Architecture) cooling system that consists of two physical fan units and a dedicated copper wind tunnel for efficient cooling and heat dissipation. The twin turbo fan boosts up to 15,000 RPM and is comparable to the physical fan aboard the recently launched Red Magic 6. The fan is connected to what Lenovo claims is the largest vapor chamber inside any smartphone with an overall heat dissipation area of 62573 mm2.

The Legion Phone Duel 2 is said to deliver 30 percent better thermal efficiency in comparison to its predecessor. Plus, Lenovo says that the exhaust air temperature can be up to 22 degrees Celsius hotter than the intake.

Cameras

For cameras, Lenovo has used a side-mounted 44MP auto-focus pop-up selfie camera, just like what we’ve seen in its predecessor. The camera is capable of removing the background and you can even use a virtual avatar while streaming games.

Coming to the rear camera, you get a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view. You can record up to 8K HDR 10+ videos and 240fps slow-motion videos. Other camera features include audio focus mode to focus on the subject and director mode that records videos from all camera sensors.

Software

The Legion Phone Duel 2 runs on Legion UI based on Android 11. It features a control center to activate gaming features like Rampage mode, activating streaming mode, adjusting cooling mode, and more. You can also use the shadow recorder that lets you grab the screen recording of the last 15 seconds of gameplay. The users can optionally use the Legion Game dock to connect to a display via HDMI.

Battery

The device packs a dual-cell 5,500mAh battery (2750mAh+2750mAh) that supports 90W fast charging via dual USB-C ports. The company says that the charging time from 0 to 4,500mAh is 17 minutes. But, a complete charge cycle would take nearby 30 minutes. The device also supports slow charging, overcharging protection, and bypass charging.

Octa Triggers

The device features 8 triggers with 11 vectors. This way, Lenovo believes that gamers can get a console controller experience from their smartphone. There are four ultrasonic shoulder triggers, two rear capacitance triggers, and two force-touch display triggers. The force touch display triggers are courtesy of the dual X-axis linear vibration motors, which provide immersive haptic feedback.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2: Pricing and Availability

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 comes in color variants – Ultimate Black and Titanium White. Take a look at the pricing below:

12GB+256GB – 799 euros (~Rs. 70,800)

16GB+512GB (with Dock) – 999 euros (~Rs. 88,500)

18GB+512GB (with Dock) – 1099 euros (~Rs. 97,375)

This gaming smartphone takes on the likes of ROG Phone 5, Red Magic 6, and others in Europe and China markets. There is currently no word on whether Lenovo will bring the device to India or not.