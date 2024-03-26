LEGO Fortnite ‘Mechanical Mayhem’ Brings Actual Vehicles in the Game

Get your tinkering skills ready, as LEGO Fortnite has revealed a brand new update titled Mechanical Mayhem. Besides the excitement, the update brings vehicles into the game along with some amazing tools for your garage. Earlier, the game had wheels and rockets to create makeshift vehicles. With the Mechanical Mayhem update, the developers want to make sure players experience the real fun of creating and riding a vehicle in the LEGO world. Adding vehicles in LEGO Fortnite will also help players travel faster and more efficiently worldwide.

All Vehicles Coming to LEGO Fortnite’s Mechanical Mayhem

With the update, players get three types of vehicle builds that will let you create cars faster. Here are the vehicles you can build in the game:

Speeder : It is the fastest vehicle in LEGO Fortnite. If you acquire the Power Cell , you will unlock the recipe for Speeder.

: It is the fastest vehicle in LEGO Fortnite. If you acquire the , you will unlock the recipe for Speeder. Offroader : Unlocking the Offroader recipe is simple. You add a Flexwood to your inventory, and you will see it in your builds. Offroader is good for carrying multiple passengers.

: Unlocking the Offroader recipe is simple. You add a Flexwood to your inventory, and you will see it in your builds. Offroader is good for carrying multiple passengers. Hauler: Adding a Frostpine lets you have the recipe for Hauler. It is massive and allows you to carry almost anything on the back of this vehicle.

Speeder

Offroader

Hauler

Besides adding new vehicles, LEGO Fortnite is adding a couple of new tools in the game to propel your car journey in the right direction. The new tools and utilities you get in the game are:

Power Center : The Power Center is the engine of your vehicle. You can add Power Cells to run them in the Power Center. The more Power Cell you install, the longer your vehicle runs.

: The Power Center is the engine of your vehicle. You can add Power Cells to run them in the Power Center. The more Power Cell you install, the longer your vehicle runs. Wheels: LEGO Fortnite had Wheels earlier, but now there are two kinds of them. Turnable Wheels, also known as steering wheels, allow you to control the direction of your vehicle from the driver’s seat. In contrast, Powered Wheels simply provide the force to move the vehicle forward without the ability to turn.

LEGO Fortnite had Wheels earlier, but now there are two kinds of them. Turnable Wheels, also known as steering wheels, allow you to control the direction of your vehicle from the driver’s seat. In contrast, Powered Wheels simply provide the force to move the vehicle forward without the ability to turn. Seats: Adding a seat in LEGO Fortnite is not just for comfort. It will also allow you to steer your vehicle in the right direction.

Power your Vehicle

Turn’em Around

Sit back and Steer

Other Utilities for Your Garage

Along with the vehicle and its parts, you will also see some important utilities making their way into LEGO Fortnite in the Mechanical Mayhem update. Here are all the other things coming in the game:

Compost Bin : The Compost Bin is a crucial part of the vehicle update. It lets you create Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil out of other resources. Biomass unlocks the Power Cell recipe for you. So, make sure you have the Compost Bin to power up your vehicles.

: The Compost Bin is a crucial part of the vehicle update. It lets you create Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil out of other resources. Biomass unlocks the Power Cell recipe for you. So, make sure you have the Compost Bin to power up your vehicles. Wrench : The Wrench lets you unleash the power of Switches and Thrusters. Now, you can control multiple Thrusters with their individual Switches, assigning them to different channels. Unlock the Wrench with a simple Wooden Rod in your inventory.

: The Wrench lets you unleash the power of Switches and Thrusters. Now, you can control multiple Thrusters with their individual Switches, assigning them to different channels. Unlock the Wrench with a simple Wooden Rod in your inventory. Illuminator: For all night owls who drive in the darkness! While it’s not a traditional vehicle part, the Illuminator brings a much-needed glow to dark corners. Craft your Illuminator by adding a Thermal Fish to your inventory and having a Crafting Bench nearby. Light up the night!

Gather Power from Composter

A little bit of Tinkering

Light the Night away

That is all you need to know about the new LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem vehicle update. Are you excited to hop on in your Speeder and zip through the biomes? Let us know in the comments.