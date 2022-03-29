Leaked Real-World Image of Motorola Frontier Seemingly Confirms a 200MP Rear Camera

Earlier this year, we saw reports suggesting that Motorola is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone with a 200MP camera and 125W fast charging support. Last month, tipster Evan Blass shared a render of the device, codenamed “Frontier”, hinting at a 194MP rear camera with OIS, though. Now, a real-world image has leaked and it confirms that the Motorola Frontier will indeed come with a 200MP camera. Let’s take a look at the details.

Real-World Image of Motorola Frontier Leaked

As per a recent report by 91Mobiles (courtesy of Weibo), the leaked image of the alleged Motorola Frontier device shows the back panel, specifically the real camera module, which consists of three lenses. There is a massive 200MP lens at the top, along with a couple of additional sensors right below it. There is also a thin-strip LED flash on the right side along with the text “200MP HP1 OIS f/2.2,” thus, confirming the presence of the Samsung HP1 sensor.

Interestingly, the camera module shown in the leaked image matches the design of the camera module that Blass showed in his render earlier last month. However, instead of the previously suggested 194MP camera, it seems like the Motorola Frontier will come with a 200MP sensor with OIS support.

Other than this, we can see the signature Motorola logo right below the camera module. The power button and the volume rockers can also be seen on the right side. The device in the image is shown in a greyish-white color, although we expect it to be available in other color variants at launch.

Motorola Frontier: Rumored Specs and Features

Now, coming to the key specs of the Motorola Frontier, it is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. At the front, you could also see a centered punch-hole for a 60MP selfie snapper and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the additional rear cameras other than the 200MP one, it is expected to come with a 50MP secondary lens and a 12MP third sensor.

Under the hood, the Motorola Frontier could pack the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, which is expected to release in May later this year. The device is also likely to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is also revealed that the upcoming Motorola flagship will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging and 30W or 50W wireless charging. The device will most likely run MyUX OS based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Details regarding the phone’s actual name, price, and more aren’t available as of now. So, if you are interested in keeping track of all these details, be sure to stay tuned. Also, let us know your thoughts about the Motorola Frontier in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/evleaks