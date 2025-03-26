Apple Schedules WWDC 2025 for June 9

Like clockwork, Apple has announced the 2025 dates for dub dub! The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2025 will be happening from June 9 to June 13.

The company, similar to previous years, will host an in-person keynote on June 9, 2025, to kick off the developer event. The keynote will also be streamed live on Apple’s events website and YouTube. Hence, you can catch up with the company’s latest software (and at times, hardware) advancements from the comfort of your home.

The official announcement newsroom post mentions, “Apple will also host an in-person experience on June 9 that will provide developers with the opportunity to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union at Apple Park, meet with Apple experts one-on-one and in group labs, and take part in special activities.”

So, what can you expect from WWDC 2025? Like every year, we will see Apple unveil the newest iterations of all its software experiences, including iOS 19, iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, the macOS 15 Sequoia successor, and even some upgrades to tvOS and visionOS for those few Vision Pro users.

Recent rumors suggest that Apple is ready to give iOS one of the biggest overhauls in history. It’s been mentioned that iOS 19 will be the “most dramatic overhaul” since iOS 7, which we are really looking forward to. The visionOS-esque glass-ficiation of the operation system, complete with all new icons, menus, apps, and more, is likely in store.

Alongside iOS 19, the one thing that Apple fans are eagerly looking forward to is the company’s renewed AI strategy. Will Apple Intelligence finally take the leap it so badly needs? Or, will we get more false promises similar to the enhanced Siri? We will find out on June 9, 2025. So, make sure to tune in, as Beebom will be actively covering all WWDC 2025 announcements.

In the meantime, let us know your expectations for iOS 19 and Apple Intelligence in 2025.