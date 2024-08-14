Kraven the Hunter Trailer Released with First Ever Live Action Appearance of Rhino

A trailer for Kraven The Hunter trailer has been released just sometime back and as it turns out, I was too quick to judge the movie with the first teaser. The trailer makes the movie look really promising and brings in the first-ever full-fledged role and origin of Rhino. Before this, we get to see Rhino for a couple of seconds by the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. So, I am pretty excited to see this movie and in this article, find out all you should know about the newly released trailer for Kraven The Hunter.

The trailer does not reveal a lot about the plot of the movie but shows us some pretty intense action sequences. Considering the trailer’s intense moments, I can only imagine what the movie has in store for us. The official synopsis of Kraven The Hunter given to us with the trailer reads-

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

So with that, we can expect an action-packed ride with this brand-new origin story of the world’s greatest hunter. Kraven The Hunter has been one of the greatest enemies Spider-Man has ever faced so this has got me hoping for Sony to bring back Andrew Garfield as the Amazing Spider-Man and make him have a standoff against Kraven.

However, that is just something I’ll be manifesting to happen but let’s see what happens in the future. Kraven The Hunter is set to release on December 13, 2024.

