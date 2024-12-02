An 8-Minute Clip of Kraven The Hunter Released Online

The holiday season is here and brings us the joy of Christmas but also some much-anticipated releases and one such release is Kraven The Hunter. In the recently conducted New York Comic-Con, the first 8 minutes of the upcoming movie were screened to the attendees. Now, the same clip has been released online, and without any further delay, let’s talk about everything we saw in that 8-minute clip of Kraven The Hunter!

I watched this clip twice and honestly, I don’t know if I’m impressed or not. The clip shows us the opening sequence of the movie where Kraven infiltrates a prison to take down an international weapons dealer. So, we can say that in Sony’s version of this character, Kraven The Hunter is an assassin who takes down bad people as his “game”.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the lead of Kraven The Hunter is a good actor, but in the clip we saw, his acting talents were not very visible. Maybe Sony is going for an always brooding vibe and I guess that should be okay. Other than that, from a visual perspective the movie is not looking very good. The effects do not blend in well and the lighting is a bit too dark. It almost feels like I am watching a DCEU movie, and we all know what happened to it.

However, it would be too soon to judge the project based on a clip and who knows if the story presented by Kraven The Hunter will turn out to be a good one? The chances of which are good based on the trailer. Well, that’s something only time will tell, and looking at the track record Sony has with its superhero movies, I’m only hoping for this movie to be good considering my love for the character. So let’s see what happens and till then stay tuned!