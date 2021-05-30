Kellogg’s, the global cereal-making company, has partnered with a robotic company to deploy a couple of robotic cereal-making vending machines at two University cafeterias in the US. Dubbed the Kellog’s Bowl Bot, the customized cereal-mixing machine offers hundreds of breakfast options to students, using combinations of up to 22 ingredients.

The US-based food manufacturing giant partnered with DoorDash-owned Chowbotics to develop the Bowl Bot. The first one is installed at the foodservice facility of the Florida State University (FSU), while the second one resides at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

The Kellogg’s Bowl Bot uses proprietary robotics technology from Chowbotics to create numerous snack meals for students. Moreover, both companies collaborated to create a special menu for the students that includes seven pre-programmed meal options. And it has some fun names like About Last Night, Hawaii 5-0, and Valentine’s Day Vibes.

Moreover, students can create their own cereal bowls using any combination of Kellogg’s cereals, a variety of milk and Greek yogurt options, and toppings. The toppings include fruits, nuts, seeds, and more. The ingredients are kept in closed containers and monitored refrigeration. Plus, automatic expiry notifications for the ingredients are sent to on-campus food service providers to ensure an optimal experience for the students.

The students can use the robotic bot’s touchscreen interface or Chowbotics’ mobile app to place their cereal orders during breakfast (or satisfy late-night sweet cravings?). The price for the meals ranges from $2.99 to $6.50.

“At Kellogg, we are deeply committed to offering innovative solutions for our operator partners, helping them not only with menu items but also the full customer experience,” stated the company in an official statement. Now that’s one way to use robotics and AI to simplify the preparation of one of the easiest breakfast meals. What are your thoughts on this cereal vending machine? Interested in trying it out? Do let us know in the comments below.