Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Release Window Revealed at Jump Festa 2025

The debut season of Kaiju No. 8 premiered earlier in 2024, and it proved that the anime series has the potential to cement its name among the list of all-time great Shonen anime series. The immense success of the first season led to the immediate renewal of the anime earlier this year, but we didn’t hear about the release window until this weekend. Well, the production team has disclosed details about Kaiju No.8 Season 2 at Jump Festa 2025.

We are going to catch Kafka Hibino back in the Defense Force sooner than expected as Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has been officially confirmed to be premiered in July 2025. A new key visual featuring Narumi Gen, the captain of the 1st Defense Force Unit, has been released to commemorate the said announcement.

As teased in the season 1 finale, Narumi will play a crucial role in the upcoming season. FYI, the first season concluded in June this year, and we will get a sequel approximately a year later, which is surprising news in these times where new seasons take much longer time to make.

So, July 2025 is going to be a fantastic month already as Dandadan season 2 and Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will be streaming this month. That said, stay tuned for more updates about Kaiju No.8 in the first quarter of 2025.