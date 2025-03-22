Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Gets Major update with an Official Trailer

Animated by Production I.G., Kaiju No. 8 was released in 2024, and since then, every fan has been waiting for the second season with bated breath. A July 2025 release window was announced during Jump Festa 2025, but major details were kept under wraps. We didn’t get a concrete release date or a trailer at the time. However, Anime Japan 2025 is here, and we have finally received the first full-fledged trailer for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 before its premiere in July 2025.

The trailer teases the action sequences and the humorous elements that the second season of Kaiju No. 8 will come with. The studio that produced the first season will return for the new season, with Studio Khara taking care of the Kaiju designs. The fandom praised the animation of Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8, and it seems like the animation in Season 2 will be even more spectacular.

In the first season, Kafka Hibino’s dual life gets exposed to his squad, and following that, he is taken into custody to check if he is a threat to humanity. However, it is proven that the demonic powers Kafka received can be used for good. And now, in the upcoming season, we will see the man serving as a shield for his squad. He will be controlled by Gen Narumi, a soldier whom fans see as AOT’s Levi Ackerman.

Kaiju No. 8 is expected to feature everything fans have been waiting for since the first season’s conclusion. The Spring of 2025 is heavily packed with some of the greatest anime releases, and when the Spring is over, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will kickstart the anticipated Summer anime season of 2025.

While Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 is confirmed to be released in July 2025, the studio has yet to give us an exact release date.