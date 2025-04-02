John Wick Prequel Anime Film Gets Interesting Update at CinemaCon 2025

Lionsgate had many interesting surprises for the fandom at Cinemacon 2025. At the event, the John Wick creators revealed the future of the franchise by officially confirming that the fifth movie in the franchise has started production. John Wick is surely a massive film franchise, so the official confirmation of a new movie is good news in itself. However, Lionsgate had one more surprise up its sleeve for the fans.

Apart from the fifth movie, Lionsgate has revealed more information about the John Wick animated film, which is already in production. Interestingly, the anime film will be a prequel and will feature the events before the first movie.

We all heard how John Wick buried several bodies to free himself from the high table. Well, the prequel will feature those events, which will surely be a sight to behold. So, it’s no wonder that fans were surprised to hear about the animated project. Well, the latest update around the project has fans even more excited to see the film come to life.

The network has recently confirmed that Shannon Tindle, the mind that gave us Ultraman Rising and Kubo and the Two Strings, will direct the upcoming animated film. The director did a great job in his previous projects, and things will surely be the same with the John Wick prequel film. Some great minds are involved in the project, and the creators have also confirmed that Keanu Reeves will return to play John. So, there’s no doubt that the animated film will be a great addition to the John Wick franchise.

John Wick is an action-packed story that features a lot of powerful enemies. John has killed several people from the High Table and has become an enemy of influential people. However, the franchise has established a massive lore that needs to be explored through spin-offs and prequels.

We are getting to see more of the John Wick universe through Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. However, the prequel film will stay in the close quarters and will focus on John Wick instead of a new character. Honestly, John Wick features over-the-top action with some overpowered or overskilled characters. So, the franchise was waiting to get an anime treatment, and well, we are finally getting one.